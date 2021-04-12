Govt launches free meal programme in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The pro-poor initiative of the government ‘ Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ under the banner of Ehsaas programme rolled out to three more cities i.e. Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad to provide free meals to labourers and other deserving segments of society.

Under the initiatives, free meals are provided on food trucks to those vulnerable people who do not have access to the shelter homes (Panahgas). The initiative was previously launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a pilot project in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A virtual ceremony to launch the initiative in the three cities was held on Sunday with Prime Minister Imran Khan as chief guest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during the ceremony formally launched the programme in the provincial capital Peshawar.

KP cabinet members Hisham Inamullah Khan, Kamran Bangash, Member of Provincial Assembly Dr Sumaira Shams, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz and others attended the virtual launching ceremony.

Under the Programme, those daily wagers and deserving people will be provided with free meals through food trucks in different parts of Peshawar. Initially, up to 4,000 people will be provided with meals through food trucks in different parts of the provincial capital which will be further extended in the coming days.

“Ehsas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme” has been launched with the collaboration of KP Social Welfare Department, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal and Selani Welfare Trust. The provincial government has provided food trucks to Pakistan Bait Ul Mal for operation while Selani Trust will arrange food items.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the chief minister said the launching of the programme was another step towards realization of the prime minister’s vision of a welfare state, adding the provincial government was going all out to give maximum relief to vulnerable segments of the society.