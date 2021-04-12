JI leader Asadullah Bhutto’s car snatched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Unidentified culprits on Sunday snatched a car of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Asadullah Bhutto in Karachi. The incident took place within the limits of the Sacchal police station. Police said at least five suspects on motorcycles were involved in the crime who snatched a Toyota Corolla car and also kidnapped the driver, Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, and later dropped him in the Saadi
Town area.