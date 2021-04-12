CDA allots 321 plots in I-12, I-14

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allotted 321 plots in sector I-12 and I-14 to people, in lieu of deleted plots.

The plots were allotted through balloting conducted by National Database and Registration Authority.

According to CDA officials, the plots were allotted to people whose land was deleted from maps of the said sectors during the revision of design and those whose land was allotted to other people [double allotment].

CDA officials said 205 plots were allotted in the sector I-12 and 116 were allotted in sector I-14. The balloting was held at the CDA headquarters, attended by a number of CDA officers.

He said soon CDA would also allot plots to affected persons of sector E-12 to get possession of the sector. He said currently their application was being scrutinized.