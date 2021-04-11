KP govt to launch poverty alleviation programme in ex-Fata

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch a poverty alleviation programme in the erstwhile Fata to benefit 10,000 poor and deserving families.

This was disclosed by provincial minister for Social Welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan at a press conference.

He said the “Insaf Rizq-i-Halal” programme would aim to enable the tribespeople affected by militancy to stand on their feet. He said a comprehensive programme has been prepared after he tasked by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and it would cost Rs1.27 billion.

Dr Hisham Inamullah, who was elected from Lakki Marwat which is close to some of the newly merged tribal districts, said in total about 30,000 tribespeople would receive some kind of support under the programme.

He added that 14,000 cargo loaders would be distributed among the tribespeople along with 703 electric wheelchairs and 9,000 other wheelchairs to the special persons who are handicapped. He said machines for harvesting crops would also be provided to the tribal people along with small mills for grinding wheat, etc.