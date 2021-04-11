Wahab inaugurates filtration plant in FB Area

Barriser Murtaza Wahab, the adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment and Coastal Development, on Saturday inaugurated a filtration plant in the industrial area of Federal B Area.

Addressing representatives of the Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industries (FBATI) at a ceremony, he said the place where China-cutting was done in the past now had water filter plants.

He recalled that two years ago, piles of dirt and broken roads were a common sight in Federal B Area. The Sindh government allocated Rs380 million to do away with problems of sewage and broken roads, he said.

According to Wahab, the Sindh government was determined to provide better facilities to traders, industrialists and workers and doors of the government functionaries were open 24 hours to listen to the problems of the business and industrialist community.

"We are currently facing climate change, which requires us to plant trees to combat vagaries of weather,” he said, adding that if every citizen started planting trees to improve environment, it would certainly help combat climate change.

Answering questions

of media representatives, Wahab, who also acts as the Sindh government spokesperson, said, "We have to deal with climate change by planting maximum trees in Karachi as green cover would help improve environment of the metropolis and provide healthy atmosphere to the people of the city.”