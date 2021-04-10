3 more doctors die of Covid-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: Three more doctors died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday taking the toll of doctors who died of the infectious disease 55 in the province.

Also, the viral infection claimed 33 more lives in KP, the rising death toll from the infectious disease to 2,686.

The disease took the lives of three senior doctors, including Dr Ameer Sultan, Dr Shahiroom Khan and Dr Hakim Shah.

Dr Ameer Sultan was a former medical superintendent of Saudi Group of Teaching Hospital, Dr Shahiroom Khan was ex-district health officer of Shangla district, while Dr Hakim Shah was a senior paediatrician at the Cantonment Board Hospital Peshawar.

Both, Dr Ameer Sultan Khan and Dr Shahiroom Khan were admitted to the Saudi Group of Teaching Hospital in Swat and had been put on ventilators for more than a week.

Dr Hakim Shah was admitted to Northwest General Hospital in Peshawar.

According to the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), a mainstream association of doctors serving in the public sector hospitals, the coronavirus had so far taken lives of 55 doctors in the province.

The PDA leadership complained that not a single doctor died of coronavirus had been compensated by the government.

Meanwhile, 1190 more people tested positive for the corona in KP on Friday, raising the total number of positive cases to 97318.

Of 33 fatalities, Peshawar reported 15 and Mardan recorded 10.

Two each died in Nowshera and Swat while Swabi, Dir Upper, Abbottabad and Kohat recorded one each fatality.

Peshawar recorded 355 positive cases, Lower Dir 136, Mardan 121, Swat 96, Swabi 85, Kohat 67, Abbottabad 64, Buner 50, and several positive cases were reported from other districts.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra said Buner with 25 per cent positive cases had recorded the the highest number of positive cases.