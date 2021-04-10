ANP activist Nawaz Mayar dies of Covid-19

MARDAN: Prominent social worker and activist of Awami National Party (ANP) Mohammad Nawaz Khan of Mayar died due to Covid-19 at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC). He was 66.

The Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in Mardan district where 155 persons, mostly mal,e were admitted only in MMC in which 25 died in the last three days. These figures were provided by the officials of MMC. However, these do not include those who die in their homes or private hospitals.

An official of MMC said that 208 beds have been arranged, adding, on Friday 21 new cases have been admitted. He further said that 25 patients have been treated while another 25 are in critical condition. Mohammad Nawaz Khanbecame a victim of the coronavirus a week ago and was admitted in MMC. He was secretary-general of ANP of Tapa Mayar and also remained president of the Union Council.

His funeral was held at Mayar Janazgah in which a large number of local political and social activists and elite of the area participated. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.