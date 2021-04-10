close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Food prices

During Ramazan, the prices of basic commodities usually increase. At present, food items are being sold at shockingly high prices. The situation has caused a lot of stress to people most of whom are without jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Buying food items has become quite difficult for the majority.

In order to provide some relief to people, the government should issue the official list of food prices to all grocery stores.

Imaan Binte Irshad

Bagh, Azad Kashmir

