close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 10, 2021

Police trying to trace girl seen being sexually assaulted in video

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 10, 2021

Police are looking for the teenage girl and her family after a video went viral on social media showing her being sexual assaulted in the Memon Goth area of the city.

As the video was widely shared on social media platforms, police initiated action and detained four suspects. They were all later released after police had recorded their statements.

Police explained that they had also approached people of the area to help them trace the victim and her family. According to police, neither had the victim girl visited any hospital for medical examination nor had she or her family approached police or a court for registering a case. Police said the crime apparently occurred on January 12. Further investigations are under way.

Latest News

More From Karachi