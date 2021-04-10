Police trying to trace girl seen being sexually assaulted in video

Police are looking for the teenage girl and her family after a video went viral on social media showing her being sexual assaulted in the Memon Goth area of the city.

As the video was widely shared on social media platforms, police initiated action and detained four suspects. They were all later released after police had recorded their statements.

Police explained that they had also approached people of the area to help them trace the victim and her family. According to police, neither had the victim girl visited any hospital for medical examination nor had she or her family approached police or a court for registering a case. Police said the crime apparently occurred on January 12. Further investigations are under way.