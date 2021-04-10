Four arrested for blackmailing woman who committed suicide

The suicide case of a woman a few days ago took a turn after police arrested four suspects, including a policeman, for their alleged involvement in blackmailing the woman, prompting her to commit suicide.

The 36-year-old woman had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, and the family told the police that she had committed suicide due to the unemployment of her husband; however, the case took a turn after police got hold of the deceased’s audio messages which she had sent to her friends before committing suicide.

“I am being harassed by the boys in the neighborhood and my phone number was also leaked. People are calling and threatening me to meet,” she said in one of the audio messages. “Some boys scammed me and made my fake marriage video as well as compromised videos and later made it viral on the internet. I cannot see my children being murdered.”

The police have now registered a case against Waqas, Farhan, Irtaza and Shahid on behalf of the woman’s husband and arrested the four. District Central SSP Malik Murtaza confirmed the arrests, and said Farhan and Waqas were the prime suspects. The investigation is continuing.