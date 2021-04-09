Covid-19 kills one more

One more person has died due to Covid-19 and 358 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,521 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 9,392 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 358 people, or four per cent, being diagnosed with Covid-19. The government has so far conducted 3,370,253 tests, which have resulted in 267,969 cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.