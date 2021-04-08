Gas loadshedding in Sindh discriminatory: Ikramullah Dharejo

SUKKUR: The Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce, Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Ikramullah Dharejo, has said the federal government’s ban on gas supply to Sindh’s industries is a biased measure and the Sindh government would strongly condemn such discrimination.

While talking to media persons in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Ikramullah Dharejo said Sindh is the producer of 70 percent of the country’s gas for domestic and industry consumers but is not getting gas for its industry as well as domestic consumers. He said the federal government should not force the provincial government to protest for its fundamental right, as major portion of gas was produced in Sindh, so it has the first right to fulfill the requirements of local consumers and demanded to immediately stop loadshedding.

The provincial minister said various political parties are propagating that the PPP has made a deal with the establishment; if the party would have agreed to make a deal, then Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would not have been hanged, nor Benazir Bhutto would have been martyred.

He said former president of Pakistan and co-chairman PPP, Asif Ali Zardari did not need to spend 12 precious years behind the bar without any proven crime, saying the PPP always believed in the power of the people.

While presiding over a meeting of the divisional heads of anti-corruption and governance departments, the provincial minister said PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, had given clear instructions to take action against corruption or any corrupt practices. He directed the officers to deal with the pending inquiries as soon as possible within their purview and bring all those who were involved in corruption to their logical conclusion.