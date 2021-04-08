TPL Trakker chosen as LBS partner by Pizza Hut

KARCHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Tracking, Telematics, Mapping and Location Based Services, has partnered with Pizza Hut - Pakistan’s first foreign food brand and largest chain of restaurants launched by MCR Pvt. Ltd. in 1993.

TPL Trakker will provide customized Location Based Services (LBS), to Pizza Hut to make their Mobile App location enabled, enhancing their food delivery services to ensure that customers receive their pizzas piping hot at their door step.

In Pakistan, Location Based Services have been dominated by international giants, who miss the critical element of localization and customization that TPL Maps, Pakistan’s first digital mapping solution can provide to fuel the digital ecosystem in Pakistan.

With the largest location based dataset covering 400 cities, 5 million geocoded addresses and 600,000 km of road network, TPL Trakker is ideally positioned to meet the rising needs of the on-demand food delivery services in the country, a requirement critical to Pizza Hut to fuel their expansion plans for the future.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held at TPL Trakker’s head office located at Centrepoint on 12th March, 2021. Present at the ceremony from TPL Trakker were, Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO and Zohaib Saeed, Manager, Business Development. Representing Pizza Hut/MCR Pvt. Ltd. were Danyal Rashid, Executive Director and Sadaf Sikander, Brand Manager.***