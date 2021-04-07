Blind murder case of woman solved

MANSEHRA: The police solved the blind murder case of a woman and arrested her husband, officials said on Tuesday.

“We have traced this complicated murder of a mother of three children and arrested her husband,” Asif Bahadur, the district police officer, told reporters here.

He said that the body of a woman was found on a roadside on Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road near Daman Sharif area last week, which was identified as Nadia Bibi by a family settled in Datta area and took it for burial from the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital’s mortuary.

“But Muhammad Arif, the elder of the family, returned the body back to police saying that the slain woman was having resemblance with his niece Nadia Bib but she is alive and settled in Rawalpindi,” said Bahadur.

The district police officer said that the accused during the preliminary investigation had confessed to his crime of killing his second wife.