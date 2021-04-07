Sindh govt planning bailout package to strengthen KDA

Sindh’s chief minister said on Tuesday that his provincial government had launched 20 mega projects worth Rs5.78 billion in Karachi, of which 10 worth Rs3.8 billion had been completed, while the remaining would be completed preferably by the end of the current financial year.

“I want to strengthen the Karachi Development Authority [KDA] by giving them a bailout package and a plan comprising more energy and resources,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah, who had chaired a meeting at the CM House to review the progress of the mega projects.

The chief executive said that he had launched projects worth Rs5.78 billion in the city to streamline vehicular traffic by constructing flyovers and underpasses, reconstructing dilapidated storm water drains and providing water to District West by laying new pipelines.

“I am happy today that out of the 20 projects, 10 major ones have been completed, and in the next financial year, new major projects will be launched,” he said. The completed projects include the construction of an underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and its approaching roads for Rs2.2 billion.

Shah directed Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah to beautify the underpass and open the road’s turning from Khaliquzzaman Road to Sunset Boulevard by bulldozing the building constructed on the way. The CM said that he has already released funds for compensating the residents and shopkeepers of the building.

The under-construction projects include the construction of a storm water drain from the Star Gate to the Chakora Nullah for Rs198.806 million (70 per cent progress) and the reconstruction of 8000 Road from the Jam Sadiq Bridge to Dawood Chowrangi for Rs1.48 billion (98 per cent progress).

The projects also include the fixing of traffic signals and indication boards as well as beautification work of Mai Kolachi Road for Rs171.56 million (work from MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi has started). There are a few more projects on which work is under way.

The chief executive directed the LG minister to personally monitor the progress of the ongoing projects and keep him posted. As for the bailout package for the KDA, the CM told the minister to submit his recommendations and strengthen the organisation.