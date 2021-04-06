Bodies of couple found in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: The hanged bodies of a couple were recovered from UC Tando Fazul in Hyderabad.

Reports said the police recovered the hanged body of a woman, identified as Shirimiti Rani Kolhi, from her house, while the hanged body of her husband was found under a tree, who was identified as Jetho Kolhi of village Khuda Tando Rind of Union Council Tando Fazul in Hyderabad. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and after preliminary investigations, the police said it was a case of suicide.