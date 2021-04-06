close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 6, 2021

Bodies of couple found in Hyderabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 6, 2021

SUKKUR: The hanged bodies of a couple were recovered from UC Tando Fazul in Hyderabad.

Reports said the police recovered the hanged body of a woman, identified as Shirimiti Rani Kolhi, from her house, while the hanged body of her husband was found under a tree, who was identified as Jetho Kolhi of village Khuda Tando Rind of Union Council Tando Fazul in Hyderabad. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and after preliminary investigations, the police said it was a case of suicide.

Latest News

More From Pakistan