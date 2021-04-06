Japanese envoy meets Senate chairman, discusses mutual ties

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and is looking forward to further expand the friendly ties in different sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He was talking to Ambassador of Japan Kuninoro Matsuda in Pakistan, who called on him here at the Parliament House. The Japanese ambassador felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman of the Upper House. During the meeting, bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and the overall situation of the region were discussed.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan, underlining the need for further enhancing economic cooperation between Pakistan and Japan: Parliamentary ties between the two countries can help improve ties in other areas.

While highlighting the importance of Balochistan province, the Senate chairman said that the province is rich in mineral and natural resources. “There is an immense potential for investment in the mining and fisheries sectors which can benefit both the countries. There is vast potential of investment in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and that Japanese investors can take full advantage of investment opportunities, especially in Gwadar and Pasni,” he noted.

Deputy Senate Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi was also present during the meeting. The ambassador congratulated Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi on his election as Deputy Chairman Senate. Agreeing with the point of view of the Senate chairman, the Japanese envoy said that the relations between Pakistan and Japan are of utmost importance. "Japan is keen to further enhance trade cooperation with Pakistan”, he added. He further said that plans are afoot to provide jobs for Pakistanis residing in Japan.