Resolution in PA against high rate of sugar

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA has tabled a resolution in the Punjab Assembly against sale of sugar on higher prices than the official rate across the Punjab.

The resolution was tabled by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt here on Monday, which stated that sugar was being sold at Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg across Punjab including the provincial capital. She, in the resolution, said sugar mill owners have refused to sell sugar at Rs 80 per kg and shopkeepers were buying sugar from the market at Rs 90-95 per kg and on this pretext they were charging higher rates.

“No one seems to be taking the government's order seriously,” the resolution said, adding the government's actions against the speculative mafia and hoarders were limited to news only. In the resolution, the PML-N MPA called on the government to ensure implementation of the official rate of sugar and take indiscriminate action against the hoarders as well as those who were selling sugar more than official rate.