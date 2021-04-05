Minor among six people killed, 14 others injured in accidents

Six people, including a minor, were killed and 14 others were injured in road traffic accidents that occurred in different parts of the city, according to the details shared by the relevant officials on Sunday.

A man was killed and another injured in a road traffic accident on the Superhighway within the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station. The casualties were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Imran, son of Rehman, while the injured as 22-year-old Amir, son of Kareem. Police said that the accident took place when a speeding trailer hit the victims’ motorbike.

Another man, who is yet to be identified, lost his life in a road traffic accident that took place in Phase-II of Gulshan-e-Hadeed within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

In the Korangi Industrial Area, an unidentified boy appearing to be around six years old was killed after a hitherto unknown vehicle ran him over near Bilal Chowrangi. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Also in Korangi, 20-year-old Arsalan, son of Afzal, lost his life after a speeding vehicle ran him over near Murtaza Chowrangi. The deceased was taken to the JPMC. Another man was killed on the Bacha Khan Flyover. He was identified as 32-year-old Daniyal, son of Iqbal. Police said that the deceased had hailed from Hyderabad, adding that he was killed by a hitherto unknown vehicle. His body was taken to ASH.

In the limits of the Saddar police station, 26-year-old Aqsa Liaquat was killed after a hitherto unknown vehicle ran her over on the FTC Flyover. Her body was taken to the JPMC. The accident with the most casualties took place on Hawkesbay Road, where 13 people were injured after their speeding vehicle turned turtle. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Police said that women and children were also among the injured.