Peshawar cops rewarded for performance

PESHAWAR: Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Sunday directed the cops to provide relief to anyone visiting the police stations.

Addressing a function at the Malik Saad Police Lines to reward those who have performed well in the past few weeks, CCPO Abbas Ahsan also directed the policemen to carry out plantation drive in police stations and check-posts.

SSP Operations Yasir Afridi and SSP Traffic Abbas Majeed were also present.

The CCPO said those who performed well would be encouraged and rewarded. The officer gave away rewards to the officers who performed well in recent weeks.