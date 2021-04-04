Faisal Vawda’s ‘dual citizenship’: IHC hears intra-court appeal tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear an intra-court appeal seeking disqualification of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Senator Faisal Vawda for being member of parliament on April 5 (Monday).

The IHC’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar, will hear the petition of Faisal Vawda against the decision of the single bench order that referred the disqualification matter of the PTI senator to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The petitioner submitted that the PTI senator had filed a false statement at the time of filing the nomination papers during 2018 general elections with regard to his US citizenship and he is liable to be disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution.