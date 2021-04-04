Women in Karak protest suspension of gas supply

KARAK: The women on Saturday staged a rally against the non-availability of gas and threatened to besiege the offices of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) if the facility was not restored to the dwellers of district headquarters forthwith.

A large number of women marched to the city and blocked the Karak-Bannu road for traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders complained that the gas facility had been suspended by the company to the dwellers they were being forced to use firewood as a fuel. They complained that the women of the district were in extreme odds due to the suspension of gas supply and added that the holy month of Ramazan was approaching but they were without a gas facility.

The women speakers threatened that they would besiege the offices of SNGPL in the next phase if the gas supply was not restored forthwith.

They resolved that their protest would continue till the acceptance of their genuine demands.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Karak Shah Jameel visited the protesters and negotiated with the representatives of the protesters. He assured them that their genuine demand would be fulfilled soon.

Later, the women protesters dispersed peacefully on the assurance of the assistant commissioner, Karak.