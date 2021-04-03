Action underway against SOPs’ violations in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Action was taken against 100,929 people for violation of Covid-19 SOPs in the provincial capital during the last three months, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said on Friday.

He said action was taken mostly in public transport as well as bus and coach stands across the provincial capital. He said the actions were underway to prevent the spread of the virus.A fine of Rs300 and Rs500 each was imposed on those violating the SOPs in public transport, officials said.

The regular police and the district administration are also taking actions against those violating the SOPs.Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory at closed and congested places after imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, in Abbotabad: The district administration has imposed Section 144 to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The wearing of facemasks has become mandatory for the general public while visiting public places in Abbottabad district after the death of 39 people from the Covid-19 in the last one month.

The order shall remain enforced for 30 days, according to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah.It has been observed that the third wave of Covid-19 is more severe that the first and second waves with health experts urging the people to observe the social distance rules and other preventive measures.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah told The News that Section 144 had been imposed to ensure public safety in the wake of the decisions taken by the National Command and Control Centre.He said action would be taken against those who did not follow the SOPs. He added that positivity rate in Abbottabad had increased during last 10 days to 7.8 percent, which was alarming.