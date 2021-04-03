LHC bans felling of trees in Punjab

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday imposed a ban on felling of trees in the whole province of Punjab and sought a report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on mango orchards cut down in Multan by housing societies.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the order on an application moved by a judicial water commission in already pending petitions relating to the environmental issues. On behalf of the commission, Advocate Syed Kamal Haider contended that the housing societies cut down nearly six thousand acres of mango orchards without any environmental approval or assessment. He said all fertile and agricultural land would be consumed by the housing societies if no action was taken by the authorities.

He said the EPA had been sitting silent on this grave violation whereas it should have declared the fertile land being internationally significant for mango plants as environmentally sensitive areas under the existing regulations.

The counsel argued that the agricultural land in question that was specifically used for plantation of mangoes should be declared a negative area for housing societies or any other purpose. He pointed out that the Multan Development Authority (MDA) although declared some areas as negative for industrial use yet remained silent when it came to agricultural use of the land. He said the MDA master plan also needed amendments to include negative declarations in terms of housing societies. Representing another petition, Advocate Sheraz Zaka argued that due to felling of trees Lahore and other cities had become most polluted in the world. He said the tree felled for the benefit of private land developers would ultimately lead to environmental degradation.

Justice Karim observed that it was pathetic that the EPA issued NOCs to private land developers to carry construction activity at the expense of trees. The judge adjourned further hearing till April 9 and directed the EPA to ensure no more trees were fell for the construction activity in the province. The judge also sought a report from the MDA on the mango orchards felled in the district.