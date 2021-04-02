PML-N flays govt policies

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has alleged that Punjab was going through its historic period of misery due to the policies of the government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, she alleged that the people did not buy vaccine of a single rupee and the vaccine received in charity was not being handled. She alleged that the government had been running fake news of new hospitals for the last two and a half years. She said that thousands of laptops bought during Shahbaz Sharif era were lying in stores as the government did not distribute them among the deserving and intelligent students.