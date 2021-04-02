22 shopkeepers held for violation of SOPs in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: District administration on Thursday sealed schools and wedding halls and arrested 22 shopkeepers for violation of the government set regulations for controlling the spread of COVID-19. The administration officials visited different places across the district to ensure the implementation of the SOPs. They sealed two schools on Bara Road, one school on Charsadda Road as the students were at schools despite the government announcement of closure.

The officials also sealed wedding halls in different localities for serving the customers inside the halls in violation of the social distancing and not wearing facemasks that had been made mandatory by the administration.