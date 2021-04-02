15,000 litres of counterfeit beverages seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority and police in a joint operation seized over 15,000 liters of counterfeit beverages from two factories against adulteration in Pabbi, Nowshera district.

The KP FS&HFA and police raided two factories manufacturing counterfeit beverages. The factories were sealed while samples from one factory were sent to the laboratory for testing. The factory owners were also arrested in the operation.

The officials also seized unhealthy chemicals. During the operation, police also recovered illegal weapons from the factories.