Court summons SHO for not registering case against Aurat March organisers

PESHAWAR: A local court on Wednesday summoned the station house officer (SHO) for not registering a case against the organisers of the Aurat March for alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and carrying objectionable posters on March 8.

An additional district and session judge last Friday had ordered the SHO of the East Cantt Police Station to lodge the case on the petition of local lawyers, Ibrar Hussain Advocate and others.

The court has summoned the SHO today (Thursday) to explain as to why the case was not lodged despite the orders of the court.

The petitioners submitted an application for initiating contempt of court proceedings against the police officer.

The organisers of the Aurat March have denied derogatory remarks against Islam or the Holy Prophet during the event, saying a doctored video was circulated by some elements only for vested interests and to defame their struggle.

The lawyers earlier submitted an application under Section 22-A of the Criminal Procedure Code for registration of FIR against the organisers of the Aurat March.

The lawyers told the court that they approached the East Cantt Police Station for lodging FIR but the cops were reluctant to register the case.

The petitioner said a number of events were held on March 8 in connection with World Women’s Day. They continued that during one such march, the participants passed derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet and other personalities, hurting religious sentiments of a large number of people in the country.

The Aurat March is held on March 8 for the last few years and events are held in many cities.

Soon after a video went viral after an event on March 8 this year, the organisers had to issue a clarification that it was edited one and circulated by certain elements to defame them. The organisers said no derogatory slogan was chanted during the march.