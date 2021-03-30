Football in Pakistan

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan football on brink of international suspension’ (March 28). It is a matter of great shame that instead of promoting football, officials are fighting with each other. Under such circumstances, how can we expect to promote football in the country? The higher authorities must intervene and settle this dispute.

Since football is a widely recognised game, it must be promoted in the country. The authorities should also hold competitions to find skilled players.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt