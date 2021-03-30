close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 30, 2021

Football in Pakistan

Newspost

 
March 30, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan football on brink of international suspension’ (March 28). It is a matter of great shame that instead of promoting football, officials are fighting with each other. Under such circumstances, how can we expect to promote football in the country? The higher authorities must intervene and settle this dispute.

Since football is a widely recognised game, it must be promoted in the country. The authorities should also hold competitions to find skilled players.

Lt Cdr (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

Latest News

More From Newspost