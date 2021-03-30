Show-cause notices served on cops for releasing ‘imposter’

An imposter was arrested on Monday after a video showing a man accusing him of trying to snatch his motorcycle went viral on social media. However, it was later revealed that he was released by some cops presumably after he falsely claimed that he worked at the Bilawal House.

An onlooker filmed a scene near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad in which a motorcycle owner could be seen shouting and alleging that a suspect introducing himself as a cop tried to snatch his motorcycle at gunpoint.

The video showed the suspect wearing a blue jacket with a pistol along with his companion in a shalwar kameez and having a Honda 125 motorcycle bearing a police registration number plate.

However, the suspect and his companion later managed to flee. After the video circulated on social media, police high-ups took notice of it and initiated an inquiry to trace the suspect.

Later, police claimed to arrested the suspect who was identified as Kamran Shah. Police said he was a cheater and used an expired card of the Pakistan Qaumi Razaqar for fraudulent

activities.

According to initial investigations, the suspect tried to snatch property files from a person, Junaid, a resident of Orangi Town, in the Five Star Chowrangi area and a video of that went viral.

An FIR would be registered against him for personation, misuse of licensed weapons, attempt to snatching, and attempt to kidnapping, police said, adding that the suspect also falsely claimed that he worked at the Bilawal House.

It was later revealed that the suspect was released after his arrest. A show-cause notice has been issued to Mobile officer ASI Sattar and constable Nazir for letting him go without informing their SHO.