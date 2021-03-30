Peshawar Bar Association elects office-bearers

PESHAWAR: A panel of Malgari Wakeelan and Islamic Lawyers Forum won the elections for the Peshawar Bar Association.

The elections were held on Saturday in which Amjad Ali Marwat was elected president, Iftikhar Hussain vice president, and Hikmat Ullah, general secretary.Abdul Wahab was elected joint secretary, Arbab Wali Mohammad, finance secretary, Mohammad Uzair, press secretary, and Saad Ul Mabood, library secretary. Humaira Niaz, Miss Rukhsar, Sajid Ali and Salman Shahzad were elected members of the cabinet.