43 held in Peshawar for violation of Covid SOPs

PESHAWAR: Nineteen cases were registered and 43 people arrested in the provincial capital for violation of lockdown and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), officials said on Monday.

As many as 192 cases were registered and 409 people arrested under various sections for violation of the Covid SOPs during the last one month, statistics said.

The restrictions have been tightened after directives by the government to ban all kinds of gatherings and ensure the implementation of SOPs to contain the coronavirus. “We have registered 19 cases in one day and 192 cases during the last one month. A total of 409 people have been arrested for various violations of the Covid SOPs in the last one month,” an official told The News.

The total cases lodged for violation of the SOPs since the first lockdown in the city have reached 4074 while 11304 people were arrested during the actions. Special teams of the district administration and police have been formed to visit various parts of Peshawar to ensure the implementation of the Covid SOPs.

Apart from the regular police, the traffic police are registering cases against the violators of the SOPs to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat, distributed masks among the motorists and bikers and directed the cops to educate them about the SOPs.

The senior police officers, including Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan visited various areas to check the security arrangements at entry and exit points in areas where lockdown was imposed. The teams are visiting bazaars and public places to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs to stop the spread of the virus.

A large number of people do not follow the SOPs, including wearing masks, keeping a safe distance in public places as well as social gatherings. It warrants a mass education campaign through prayer leaders, elected members and all those having a say in the society.