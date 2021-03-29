No longer a threat

Last year, 11 opposition parties came together to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to dislodge the incumbent government. Members of these parties raised questions on the transparency of the 2018 elections. The main objective of this movement was to provide some relief to the downtrodden who were badly affected by the anti-people policies of the PTI. People, in large numbers, supported these opposition parties. They also took part in different rallies that were held across the country to register their protest against the current government. However, with the passage of time, the movement’s charm started to fade away due to the opposition’s misplaced political priorities.

The recent rift witnessed in the opposition parties highlights the fact that the PDM no longer poses a major threat to the incumbent government.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock