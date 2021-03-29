Wasa to start work on two rainwater harvesting projects

LAHORE:The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Lahore will start construction work on two rainwater harvesting projects at different locations of the provincial capital next month.

The initiative is being taken on the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with an aim to save large quantity of storm water and utilise it for plants, parks and agriculture purposes. After the success of the rainwater harvesting project on Lawrence Road, similar projects are being launched at two other locations in the City.

These projects will be constructed on Kashmir Road near LDA Plaza and outside Sheranwala Gate Circular Road at a total cost of Rs 240 million. The projects at Kashmir Road and outside Sheranwala Gate will have capacities of 1.2 million gallons and 1.5 million gallons, respectively.

Water and Sanitation Agency sources told APP that after approval of the feasibility studies, Water and Sanitation Agency started tendering procedure which will be completed soon and contracts would be awarded to the successful bidders.

Sources added that the projects would be started under a phased programme while eight more places in the City had been identified to for such projects during the next year. Other such projects would also be launched at Tajpura Chowk, with storage capacity of 1.2 million gallons, on Waris Road, Karim Block Iqbal Town, Cooper Road and Railway Station. These projects will be helpful to combat urban flooding during long monsoon seasons in the provincial capital, sources concluded.