Remembering Haseena Aunty, my grandmother’s friend of 60 years

“She passed away this morning,” said my grandmother, her lips trembling, as she shakily entered my room and fell in a dishevelled heap, and her grief drenched out in a flood of irrepressible tears.

There were a few familiar faces that I continuously saw visiting our home whilst growing up, and Haseena Moin was one of them. Although I wasn’t directly associated with the renowned dramatist, I knew her to be one of my grandmother’s closest friends.

Interestingly, their first meeting was at my grandmother’s wedding, but who knew that 60 years down the line, Haseena Aunty would still be by her side.

I had always been extremely envious of their circle of friends, more social than mine could ever be, and still enjoying their lives to the full even in their tranquil and noble old age. Monthly dinners, book readings, literary festivals — their camaraderie was idyllic.

They would occasionally gather at our place, where the drawing room would be filled with the echo of unrestrained laughter. I don’t remember conversing with her much, but I do recall listening. She exuded so much love, knowledge and positive vibes. One of the absolutely best parts of those evenings would be when I got to hear small anecdotes of their lives and experiences together.

Haseena Moin was a woman ahead of her time. Not choosing to get married was never a source of misery or loneliness for her. She was content with her life, her associates and her family. My grandmother describes her to be the heart of their group, always radiating unfaltering confidence and keeping everyone together.

This aspect of her life was not the only one she was succeeding in. Her career was also reaching the zenith throughout her life, so much so that my grandmother recalls her to be the centre of attention everywhere they visited, be it trips or just some local restaurant.

Numerous legendary, successful dramas such as Ankahi, Tanhayian, Dhoop Kinare, Shezori and Uncle Urfi were some of the highlights of her career. The adoration for those dramas was so extraordinary that people would find themselves getting late for weddings, the roads would be empty at 9pm every time an episode aired.

Her scripts revolutionised the world of drama in Pakistan, and many actors rose to fame through her dramas, such as Behroz Sabzwari, Marina Khan, Shehnaz Shaikh and Rubina Ashraf.

Seeing my grandmother sobbing endlessly this morning, I was numb. How does one provide solace to someone who just lost one of their closest friends of 60 years? A friendship that was not bound by any conditions.

Their group would often not meet for four or five months due to work or personal commitments, but as soon as they would, it would feel as if nothing had changed. Albeit the age difference, sitting with them never felt unusual. They always made me feel so welcome.

Sixty years of camaraderie, 60 years of memories, 60 years through thick and thin — the world might remember her as Haseena Moin the famous dramatist, but I will always remember her as my grandmother’s extremely loving friend who showered us with presents whenever she visited us. Life is meant for good friends and great adventures. And my grandmother had it all.