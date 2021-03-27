Mobile vans for free food delivery in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme, two mobile vans will start serving food and eatables in Faisalabad before the holy month of Ramazan. Mian Farrukh Habib, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways disclosed that upon his request, two mobile food vans would travel on the roads before the upcoming Ramazan for the said food delivery programme. He further said that only two philanthropists of Faisalabad have taken responsibility to bear expenses for food distribution.