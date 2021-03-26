Ertugrul theme song played in parade

Islamabad: A Turkish military band brought the theme song of the popular TV show, Dirilis: Ertugrul' to life through a performance at the Pakistan Day Parade in Shakarparian here on Thursday.

The military band marched on the parade ground and played 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and 'Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan' tunes.

The special appearance of Soloturk, the famed Turkish Air Force aerobatic team, alongside Pakistani Air Force aircraft made the mega-event more special. A Soloturk pilot did a demo flight of spectacular maneuvers to demonstrate Turkey and Pakistan's deep relations. The crowd gave a standing ovation to the Turkish band wearing the traditional Ottoman-style attire.