Gang rape convicts file appeals in LHC

LAHORE:The two convicts in the motorway gang rape case have filed appeals in the Lahore High Court challenging the death penalties and other sentences awarded to them by the trial court.

An anti-terrorism court on March 20 awarded death sentence to Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali alias Bagga besides life imprisonment and multiple jail terms. In the appeals filed through Advocate Muhammad Qasim Arain, it has been mainly argued that the trial court announced the impugned verdict against the facts and law applicable to the facts of the instant case. The appellants/convicts were not nominated in the FIR and the description mentioned in the FIR was altogether different from the physical features and age of the appellants. The appellants contend that it is an established principle of law that accused is entitle to every little doubt and in this case so many infirmities have been found that create doubts in the prosecution story. It has been argued that the judgment by the trial court is harsh and against the settled principles of law. The appellants have requested the court to allow the appeals, set aside their conviction and acquit them of the charges.