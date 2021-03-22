PHC seals 86 quacks’ businesses

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 86 treatment centres run by quacks in eight cities of the province in the last week.

The closed down centres included 16 in Toba Tek Singh, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 each in Khanewal and Bahawalpur, 11 in Chakwal, 10 in Nakana Sahab, four each in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

Among them were dental centres, laboratories, medicine stores and pharmacies, maternity homes, optical shops, etc., and treatment centres of hakeems and homoeopathic doctors, who were found to be prescribing allopathic medicines.