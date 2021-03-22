PHC seals 86 quacks’ businesses

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 86 treatment centres run by quacks in eight cities of the province in the last week.

The closed down centres included 16 in Toba Tek Singh, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 each in Khanewal and Bahawalpur, 11 in Chakwal, 10 in Nakana Sahab, four each in Gujranwala and Sheikhupura.

Among them were dental centres, laboratories, medicine stores and pharmacies, maternity homes, optical shops, etc., and treatment centres of hakeems and homoeopathic doctors, who were found to be prescribing allopathic medicines. es as the issue did not just pertain to School Education Department.

In a press release here on Sunday, the representatives of protesting teachers alleged that on one hand the government was holding talks with the protesters while on the other hand departmental action was being initiated against the teachers for participating in the protests.

They alleged that such actions were in fact an effort to sabotage dialogue process and should be avoided. The schoolteachers had protested on several occasions in the past observing that over 11,000 SSEs and AEOs were upset because of the delay in the regularisation of their services and they wanted unconditional regularisation as they were recruited purely on merit.