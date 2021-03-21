Three PHC employees dismissed

PESHAWAR: Three employees of the Peshawar High Court were removed from service, said a notification issued on Saturday.

The notification regarding the disciplinary action against three employees, Shahid Ashiq Masih, Ravi Mushtaq Masih and Imran Masih, sanitation attendants of Peshawar High Court, was issued on Saturday.

It said that upon the charges of money lending, these employees were proceeded under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2011.

On conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, the charges against the officials were proved and they were found guilty, which made them liable for major penalty of the removal from service.