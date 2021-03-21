Govt has damaged economy beyond repair: Siraj

LAHORE: JI ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government has damaged the country’s economy and ideology beyond repair and mercilessly looted its resources under the agenda of local and global capitalists.

Talking to journalists after attending a mass wedding ceremony for deserving people at Wazirabad on Saturday, he said the PTI, PML-N and PPP were sides of the same coin and they all enjoyed power.

He said the masses had been deprived of their wealth for over seven decades, and they experienced martial laws and so-called democratic regimes but found no remedy to their problems. The PTI, he added, deceived the masses in the name of ‘change’ and ‘Madina-like state’.

He said the government took massive loans from international lending agencies, enslaving the masses to the IMF and World Bank and breaking all previous records of lending.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed to transform the country into a Madina-like-state but he had not taken a single step to achieve the objective.

He said it was reality that the former governments destroyed the economy and weakened the institutions but the PTI set-up proved a full failure and exposed even in two and half years.

He appealed the masses to join JI to bring the real change.

He said the ruling parties and the PDM were acting as family clubs and one man show and only JI had the ability to put the country on track if voted to power.