Bashir Khan top among candidates for chairman BISE Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three candidates have been proposed for appointment as chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar after the completion of the selection process.

Bashir Khan, the acting chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar is top of the list.

The summary has been sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, who will choose one of the three top candidates as the regular chairman of the board.

A panel of senior government officials had interviewed the shortlisted candidates and the three toppers were recommended for appointment as the chairman.