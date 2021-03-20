PDM workers stage demo against inflation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Friday staged a demonstration against price-hike, increase in electricity rates and oil prices. The PDM workers, led by Multan division PPP president Khalid Hanif Lodhi, city president Nasim Labar, blocked traffic at chowk Double Phatak on Old Shujabad Road and raised slogans against the policies of the government.