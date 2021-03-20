close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

PDM workers stage demo against inflation

National

March 20, 2021

­MULTAN: The workers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Friday staged a demonstration against price-hike, increase in electricity rates and oil prices. The PDM workers, led by Multan division PPP president Khalid Hanif Lodhi, city president Nasim Labar, blocked traffic at chowk Double Phatak on Old Shujabad Road and raised slogans against the policies of the government.

