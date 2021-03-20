close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
JI moves NA against Aurat March, criticism of ECP

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has submitted two separate adjournment motions in the National Assembly Secretariat against government's criticism on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and alleged objectionable slogans raised during Aurat March on March 8.

The JI’s lone MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali submitted the adjournment motions in the assembly secretariat seeking discussion on two issues in the House. In the first adjournment motion, the JI member said the prime minister himself and the cabinet members unleashed attack on the ECP following Senate elections.

The adjournment motion said that the government, having no favours from the ECP, attacked independence and integrity of commission which is constitutionally bound to ensure fair and impartial elections. Another adjournment motion demanded banning activities like Aurat March, alleging sacrilegious slogans were raised on March 8.

