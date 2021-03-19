Egg thrown at Capt Safdar outside PHC

PESHAWAR: PML-N senior leader Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar Thursday escaped an egg attack attempt outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC). The incident happened a few days after Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, was attacked with ink and eggs outside the Lahore High Court.

Eyewitnesses said a person threw an egg at Captain Safdar when he was on his way to appear in the PHC in connection with his bail plea extension.

The PML-N lawmaker managed to escape the attack and tried to get hold of the attacker. PML-N workers also ran after the attacker.

Some reports said the police on the spot took the attacker into custody before the workers could thrash him.

Police did not provide details if the attacker was held and his party affiliation.

Meanwhile, the court extended the bail of Safdar till the next hearing.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce signed documents in the case.

Capt Safdar's counsel said the NAB should provide details of the inquiries against his client.

The lawyer said running parallel inquiries in Lahore and Peshawar in the same case was a violation of Article 13 of the constitution.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the attack on Captain (R) Safdar and termed it a filthy trend, which had to be discouraged at all levels.

“Such unfortunate incidents indicate degeneration in society and can extend to other tiers of our society. If steps aren’t taken to collectively discourage and stop such acts, ultimately no one will be safe from such attacks in the future,” he said in a statement.

He said the selected PTI government and its supporters had started an ugly chapter in our history by resorting to such disgusting behaviour, which was a disgrace to the social and political fabric of the country.