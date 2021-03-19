MQM delegation calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and urged him for reopening their party's closed offices. The prime minister said that the promises made to the allies would be fulfilled. Senior federal ministers were also present in the meeting at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations, COVID-19 situation, and regional issues were discussed during the meeting.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister conveyed cordial greetings of the emir and of the prime minister of Kuwait to Imran Khan. He also delivered a letter from the Kuwaiti prime minister. Highlighting the high esteem accorded to the Kuwaiti leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, the prime minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistanâ€™s long-standing fraternal ties with Kuwait, rooted deep in shared faith and culture. He lauded the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership and underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Lauding the successful measures by Kuwait against the global pandemic, Imran Khan highlighted the strategies adopted by Pakistan to fight COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the imperatives of saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The foreign minister of Kuwait expressed his countryâ€™s firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.