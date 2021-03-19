14 nabbed, mock rehearsal held in Mardan

MARDAN: As many as 14 people including four wanted men in various cases were arrested in the district on Thursday.

A press release says that on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah Khan, the sub-divisional police officers of Rustam and Kharaki police stations arrested 14 persons, including four proclaimed offenders, two abettors in various crimes and others involved in minor crimes. The cops also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one shotgun, three pistols, around 40 bullets.