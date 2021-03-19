Tahir-ul-Qadri unveils new syllabus for seminaries

LAHORE:Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) president Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri presented a new syllabus for seminaries affiliated with Nizam ul Madaris, the newly-created examination board for seminaries governed by MQI.

Unveiling the syllabus while addressing from Canada at an online conference of ulema and mashaikh on Thursday, Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri said the new syllabus would meet the modern day requirements by updating the centuries-old syllabus currently being taught at religious schools.

Dr Qadri said the current course had been designed 272 years ago by Mullah Nizam-ud-Din Farangi Mahli during Mughal king Aurangzeb Alamgir regime and said with the advent of British colonists it had become stagnant. He urged the ulema, scholars and participants of the conference to extend their suggestions for improvement in the course. He emphasised that his seminaries board would not meant to compete or counter any other board and schools of thought.

He said the students of the seminaries affiliated with the Nizam al-Madaris Pakistan Board would be taught the new course in which they would have to study 364 books other than the textbooks, and would also be educated about ethics and the sciences of Quan, Hadith, Seerat and Tasawwuf.

Teachers of seminaries would also be offered refresher courses under the new syllabus, available at social media links of MQI and Nizam al-Madaris Pakistan. Nizam al-Madaris Nazim-e-Ala Allama Mir Asif Akbar, Mufti Shabbir Anjum Qadri, Mufti Arshad al-Qadri, Mufti Qasim Alvi, Dr Mumtaz al-Hassan and Allama Badar al-Zaman Qadri also spoke at the conference.