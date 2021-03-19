Draft of Sindh govt’s new media policy published online

The draft of the new media policy of the Sindh government has been published on the official website of the provincial information department, read a statement issued on Thursday.

The official website of the Sindh Information Department — which can be found at information.sindh.gov.pk — is being made functional in accordance with the orders of Information Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro.

The website is being made functional in a manner that the necessary information relating to the information department is available on it. The draft of the new media policy has been made available online to invite feedback on it from the institutions and organisations concerned. The draft will be finalised on the basis of the feedback, which can be sent to [email protected] until March 31.